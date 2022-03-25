Left Menu

Swiss Open: Prannoy HS defeats Parupalli Kashyap; Sameer Verma bows out after losing to Ginting

Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Friday entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, here at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

25-03-2022
India shuttler HS Prannoy (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Friday entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, here at St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Playing at court 3, Prannoy thrashed his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in straight games 21-16, 21-16, in the quarter-final match that lasted for 43 minutes.

However, shuttler Sameer Verma bowed out of the tournament after losing to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in straight games 21-17, 21-14, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes. Earlier, Prannoy had defeated Kalle Koljonen in the third round of the Swiss Open and booked the quarter-finals clash against Parupalli who received a walkover after World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen withdrew from the tournament.

Apart from Prannoy, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu also stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles clash after defeating Michelle Li in straight games 21-10, 21-19. Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles quarter-final while the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will be going up against Malaysia's Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien. (ANI)

