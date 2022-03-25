Rugby-France's Dupont named player of the tournament after Six Nations Grand Slam

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been named 2022 Six Nations player of the championship after guiding his team to their first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010, tournament organisers said on Friday. The 25-year-old was instrumental in the final as France held off England to clinch a 25-13 victory at the Stade de France and achieve a clean sweep in the competition.

Dupont, who led the side in the absence of the injured Charles Ollivon, beat compatriot Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier to the crown. "Antoine is an incredibly worthy winner of this year's Six Nations Player of the Championship title," said Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel.

"He is a truly special player, and central to a France team that goes from strength to strength. He also has a gift to put fans on the edge of their seats whenever he has his hands on the rugby ball." The scrumhalf, who also got the award in 2020, joins Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll and Scot Stuart Hogg as the only players to have won it on more than one occasion.

