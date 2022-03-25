Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies batter Campbell struck on head by two balls in a row

Campbell quickly sprang to his feet as a concerned Overton checked on his adversary's health. It was the last ball of the over, which offered Campbell, who received a new helmet, a chance to recover at the other end.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:35 IST
Cricket-West Indies batter Campbell struck on head by two balls in a row

West Indies batter John Campbell was struck on the head by consecutive balls from England pace bowler Craig Overton on day two of the final test of the series on Friday. After being barely troubled in advancing to 32 runs in Grenada, Campbell was surprised by an 87 mph (140 kph) bouncer and did not react in time to avoid it.

The ball crashed into the front of his helmet, sending Campbell to the ground in St. George's. The helmet saved him from what would have been a horrific facial injury. Campbell quickly sprang to his feet as a concerned Overton checked on his adversary's health.

It was the last ball of the over, which offered Campbell, who received a new helmet, a chance to recover at the other end. But the first ball of Overton's next over cannoned off the back of Campbell's helmet for a leg bye.

The batter was checked again by a West Indies medical official and given the green light to continue batting. Campbell was out shortly afterwards, caught behind off Overton for 35.

West Indies were 71 for three at lunch in reply to England's first-innings score of 204.

