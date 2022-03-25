Real Kashmir beat Punjab FC 2-0 to register first win in I-League

A strategic masterclass from head coach David Robertson gave Real Kashmir their first victory of the season, a 2-0 win over Punjab FC in an I-League match here on Friday. Mason Robertson gave RKFC the lead with a headed goal in the eighth minute, while Surchandra Chandam Singh added another in the 50th minute to give Real Kashmir a comfortable victory.

Punjab made a bright start to the match and were the first side to put the ball into the net when Travis Major capitalised on a defensive lapse in the seventh minute. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Real Kashmir did not take long to go ahead. A looping cross from the left flank by Sena Ralte seemed fairly harmless at first, but Real Kashmir skipper Mason Robertson made the most of his physical presence in the box to unsettle the Punjab goalkeeper and head the ball into the back of the net at the far post. The goal gave Real Kashmir a lead to hang on to, as their gameplan became clearer in subsequent minutes of the first half. Real Kashmir employed a low possession, counter-attacking strategy that worked to great effect over the course of the 90 minutes.

Punjab's first look at the goal came from a free kick situation as Joseba Beitia was fouled right outside the edge of the box in the 28th minute. Kurtis Guthrie stepped up to take the free kick and his deflected effort off the wall presented Bilal Khan with an awkward save to make but the goalie adjusted just in time to keep a clean sheet. The introduction of Kean Lewis in the second half gave Punjab some impetus, as his dynamic play from midfield resulted to a number of half chances for his side.

However, the next goal was to come the way of Real Kashmir, thanks to a sublime piece of play by substitute Surchandra Chandam Singh in the 50th minute. Singh latched onto a through pass at a fair distance from the goal. He shrugged off Aakash Sangwan's challenge to outpace the defender and slot in a measured finish into the bottom corner.

Real Kashmir relied on the pace of their forwards to mount the counter attack, and Singh provided it in abundance to give his side a two goal lead.

Punjab are now winless in two games in their campaign.

In another match played at Naihati stadium, Rajasthan United FC earned their fifth straight clean sheet as they played out a goalless draw against Kenkre FC.

