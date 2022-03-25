Sports News Roundup: Osaka cruises past Kerber to reach third round in Miami; Ukrainian refugee wins Jerusalem marathon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Broughton consortium says it is on shortlist to buy Chelsea

A consortium led by former British Airways Chairman Martin Broughton has been included on the shortlist to buy English Premier League side Chelsea, a spokesperson for the group said on Friday. The group led by Broughton, who is also a former chairman of Liverpool Football Club, includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

Italy players go from heroes to zeros as World Cup dreams are shattered again

Eight months after winning the European Championship trophy and being feted as national heroes, Italy's soccer team have crashed back to earth, missing out on the World Cup finals for the second time running. "To Hell," daily Corriere dello Sport said in its front-page headline, summing up the sense of horror after Italy lost 1-0 at home to little-fancied North Macedonia, ensuring they would not take part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Tennis-Osaka cruises past Kerber to reach third round in Miami

Naomi Osaka beat Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-3 on Thursday in a one-sided clash of two former world number ones to reach the third round of the Miami Open, where Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep withdrew with injuries. Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka made a strong start against German 13th seed Kerber, grabbing an early break to go 2-0 up and dominating on serve in a 29-minute opening set.

Motor racing-Fuel system vacuum behind Red Bull's Bahrain double retirement - spokesperson

Formula One team Red Bull said a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of last weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. World champion Max Verstappen retired from the race three laps from the end while on course for a second-place finish behind Ferrari winner Charles Leclerc.

Motor racing-Verstappen accuses Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' of fabrication

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Friday slammed Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive', accusing the show of an inaccurate portrayal of the sport's protagonists, including McLaren's Lando Norris. The Dutchman has been vocal in his criticism of the show and did not take part in its fourth season, which premiered earlier this month and in large part covers his controversial and heated title battle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

Ukrainian refugee wins Jerusalem marathon

A Ukrainian refugee was the first woman to cross the finish line in Israel's Jerusalem Marathon on Friday, the municipality's spokesperson said. Valentina Verzka completed the run with a time of two hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds, less than 10 minutes after the winner, according to the spokesperson's statement.

Motor racing-Leclerc heads Verstappen in opening Saudi practice

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace ahead of Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen in Friday's opening Formula One practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Monegasque, who took victory ahead of team mate Carlos Sainz in last week's season-opening race in Bahrain, lapped the 6.1-km Jeddah Corniche track in one minute 30.772 seconds.

Republican vetoes of transgender sports bans mark a rare split in culture wars

Republican governors in Utah and Indiana this week rejected legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, pushing back against a rising tide of similar Republican-sponsored legislation nationwide. But the vetoes of those governors appear to be among the solitary voices in a party that has become increasingly fixated on polarizing cultural issues involving race, sex and gender as a cudgel to win over suburban and rural voters and regain power in November's congressional elections.

Motor racing-Hamilton wants to see more change in Saudi Arabia

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton called on Friday for more change in Saudi Arabia, speaking of being shocked to hear about mass executions and mentioning a letter he said had been sent to him from a youth facing the death penalty. The Mercedes driver was asked at a news conference ahead of practice for Sunday's Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah whether he had reservations about racing in the country, which debuted in F1 last year and has a long-term contract.

Cycling-Philippines to kick off inaugural Gravel World Series

A new Gravel World Series spanning 12 events will begin next month in the Philippines and lead up to the inaugural Gravel World Championships at the end of the season, cycling's governing body (UCI) said on Friday. The top 25% of men and women from each age group at each of the 12 events will qualify for the world championships, with details of the date and venue yet to be confirmed.

