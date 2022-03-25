Left Menu

Rugby-Worcester's game at Gloucester called off due to depleted squad

Gloucester Rugby's match at home to Worcester Warriors has been cancelled hours before kickoff due to a lack of available front-row forwards in the visiting team's squad, Premiership Rugby said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:54 IST
Rugby-Worcester's game at Gloucester called off due to depleted squad
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Gloucester Rugby's match at home to Worcester Warriors has been cancelled hours before kickoff due to a lack of available front-row forwards in the visiting team's squad, Premiership Rugby said on Friday. Worcester said they have a depleted squad of 18 players at their disposal, with 36 players ruled out due to COVID-19 cases, illness and injuries.

The club added that of the 18 fit players only three are prop forwards. "Illness and injuries in the Worcester Warriors squad means that they are unable to field the required six front row players to start a Gallagher Premiership Rugby match," Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

"An independent panel will now be convened to decide the points allocation and that decision will be communicated in due course but Premiership Rugby can confirm the match will not be replayed." Gloucester are fifth in the standings, while Worcester are 11th after 19 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022