Rugby-Worcester's game at Gloucester called off due to depleted squad

Gloucester Rugby's match at home to Worcester Warriors has been cancelled hours before kickoff due to a lack of available front-row forwards in the visiting team's squad, Premiership Rugby said on Friday. Worcester said they have a depleted squad of 18 players at their disposal, with 36 players ruled out due to COVID-19 cases, illness and injuries.

The club added that of the 18 fit players only three are prop forwards. "Illness and injuries in the Worcester Warriors squad means that they are unable to field the required six front row players to start a Gallagher Premiership Rugby match," Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

"An independent panel will now be convened to decide the points allocation and that decision will be communicated in due course but Premiership Rugby can confirm the match will not be replayed." Gloucester are fifth in the standings, while Worcester are 11th after 19 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)