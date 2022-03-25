Left Menu

Swiss Open: Ponnappa-Sikki bow out after quarter-final loss

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Friday crashed out of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, after losing in the quarter-final clash here at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

Updated: 25-03-2022 23:07 IST
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Friday crashed out of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, after losing in the quarter-final clash here at St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Playing at court 2, the Indian duo got defeated by Malaysia's Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien in straight games 21-23, 20-22, in a match that lasted for 54 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Prannoy HS thrashed his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in straight games 21-16, 21-16 to enter the semi-finals. Meanwhile, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu also stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles clash after defeating Michelle Li in straight games 21-10, 21-19. However, shuttler Sameer Verma bowed out of the tournament after losing to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in straight games 21-17, 21-14, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles quarter-finals. (ANI)

