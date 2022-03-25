Left Menu

India girls clinch SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022 title

India Under-18 girls emerged champions of SAFF Under-18 Women's Championship 2022 here at the JRD TATA Sports Complex on Friday. India emerged as champions enjoying a better goal difference, +11 in comparison to +3 of Bangladesh though they lost the match 0-1.

Indian girls celebrating after winning the SAFF Under-18 Women's Championship (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
India Under-18 girls emerged champions of SAFF Under-18 Women's Championship 2022 here at the JRD TATA Sports Complex on Friday. India emerged as champions enjoying a better goal difference, +11 in comparison to +3 of Bangladesh though they lost the match 0-1. The valuable player of the tournament and the highest goal scorer was Lynda Kom who scored 5 goals in total.

In the last match of the championship, Bangladesh scraped past India by a solitary goal. India seized the initiative early as in the 5th minute as Shubhangi managed to find some space in the opposition box and went for a shot which went directly to Bangladesh custodian Rupna. India were unlucky to miss the post in the 40th minute when Nitu, all in the clear, placed it past Rupna only to see the ball bouncing off the post, and straight into Rupna's hands -- as both teams headed to the interval locked goalless.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby brought in Poonam in place of Shubhangi in the 46th minute. In the 60th minute, the captain Shilky Devi went for a shot from a long-range but an agile Rupna was not to be beaten. Couple of substitutions followed as Martina and Sunita were replaced by Naketa, and Amisha respectively.

With time running out for Bangladesh, they went all out in the attack, and Priyanka put them into the lead in the 74th minute with a shot from outside the box. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

