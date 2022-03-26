Left Menu

Boxing-Usyk begins preparations for Joshua rematch

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the rematch would take place in May but following Russia's invasion of Ukraine Usyk returned to Kyiv to join a territorial defence battalion. "I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua," Usyk, 35, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CbiL-cCgABQ.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:21 IST
Boxing-Usyk begins preparations for Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has begun preparations for his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian boxer said on Friday. Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, dethroned heavyweight champion Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Joshua, 32, lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Usyk on a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the rematch would take place in May but following Russia's invasion of Ukraine Usyk returned to Kyiv to join a territorial defence battalion.

"I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua," Usyk, 35, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CbiL-cCgABQ. "A large number of my friends support me ... Thank God for everything." ESPN reported earlier this week that a fight between the two boxers would take place this summer after the Ukrainian sports minister gave Usyk permission to leave the country.

The winner could be in line for a title unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Britain. Ukrainian rules bar men aged 18-60, who could be conscripted, from leaving the country.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global
4
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022