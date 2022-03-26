Left Menu

Soccer-Algeria win 1-0 away to Cameroon in World Cup playoff

Reuters | Douala | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:54 IST
  • Cameroon

Algeria's Islam Slimani headed home for a 1-0 away victory over Cameroon in their World Cup playoff in Douala on Friday to take a giant step towards a place at this year's finals in Qatar.

The tall striker extended his goal tally in the African qualifiers to eight with a powerful header from a 40th minute free kick for the winner in a cagey game at the Japoma Stadium.

Algeria host the return tie in Blida on Tuesday, well placed to qualify for their fifth appearance at the World Cup. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

