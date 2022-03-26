Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi attacks say organisers

Formula One decided to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after getting safety assurances from local authorities in the wake of attacks on an Aramco facility near the race track in Jeddah on Friday, the sport’s chief executive said. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the Saudi-led coalition said state-owned oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties..

Soccer-Ricketts bid added to shortlist for Chelsea takeover

The Ricketts family has been included on the shortlist to buy Premier League club Chelsea, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Friday, joining groups led by Martin Broughton and Todd Boehly as the other two bids in the fray. Sources said U.S. Bank Raine Group, which is overseeing the sale, are still considering adding more to the shortlist, with British media reporting that Stephen Pagliuca, joint owner of NBA team Boston Celtics, could also be in the running.

NFL-Watson denies assault allegations in first news conference with Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson denied sexually assaulting or acting in an inappropriate manner towards any of the 22 women who have made complaints against him as he held his first news conference on Friday since being traded. Watson's move from the Houston Texans to the Browns last week stunned many Cleveland fans but the organization has emphasized that it did its due diligence into the 26-year-old and said they were comfortable with him.

Italy players go from heroes to zeros as World Cup dreams are shattered again

Eight months after winning the European Championship trophy and being feted as national heroes, Italy's soccer team have crashed back to earth, missing out on the World Cup finals for the second time running. "To Hell," daily Corriere dello Sport said in its front-page headline, summing up the sense of horror after Italy lost 1-0 at home to little-fancied North Macedonia, ensuring they would not take part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Motor racing-Verstappen accuses Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' of fabrication

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Friday slammed Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive', accusing the show of an inaccurate portrayal of the sport's protagonists, including McLaren's Lando Norris. The Dutchman has been vocal in his criticism of the show and did not take part in its fourth season, which premiered earlier this month and in large part covers his controversial and heated title battle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

Boxing-Usyk begins preparations for Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has begun preparations for his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian boxer said on Friday. Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, dethroned heavyweight champion Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Soccer-Giroud on the spot in France comeback win over Ivory Coast

Olivier Giroud defied the doubters again as he marked his France comeback by scoring his 47th international goal when the world champions beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a friendly on Friday. Giroud, who had not been called up since his country were knocked out in the last 16 of the European Championship last year, cancelled out Nicolas Pepe's opener to move four goals shy of Thierry Henry's France all-time scoring record before Aurelie Tchouameni wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Rublev, Zverev serves up win at Miami Open

Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios needed 51 minutes to stun world number seven Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-0 and Alexander Zverev's superior serving led to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Borna Coric in second round action at the Miami Open on Friday. Rublev looked good at the start, building a 2-1 lead after breaking Kyrgios in the early stages of the first set.

Republican vetoes of transgender sports bans mark a rare split in culture wars

Republican governors in Utah and Indiana this week rejected legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, pushing back against a rising tide of similar Republican-sponsored legislation nationwide. But the vetoes of those governors appear to be among the solitary voices in a party that has become increasingly fixated on polarizing cultural issues involving race, sex and gender as a cudgel to win over suburban and rural voters and regain power in November’s congressional elections.

Motor racing-Hamilton wants to see more change in Saudi Arabia

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton called on Friday for more change in Saudi Arabia, speaking of being shocked to hear about mass executions and mentioning a letter he said had been sent to him from a youth facing the death penalty. The Mercedes driver was asked at a news conference ahead of practice for Sunday's Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah whether he had reservations about racing in the country, which debuted in F1 last year and has a long-term contract.

