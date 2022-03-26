Gauff and Rogers win, more seeded women fall at Miami Open

Seeded women continue to have major struggles at the Miami Open.

Coco Gauff is one of the few exceptions.

The 14th-seeded American, whose home is about a 45-minute drive north from where she's playing this event, got past Wang Qiang of China 7-5, 6-4 on Friday — avenging a first-round loss to her in the Australian Open earlier this year.

''I feel like playing at a home crowd you either can get nervous playing in front of your family, friends, or embrace it,'' Gauff said. ''And today I think I embraced it.'' Gauff, who turned 18 earlier this month, made her WTA Tour debut three years ago at the Miami Open. She reached the second round that year, was ousted in the second round last year and now is in the third round at Miami for the first time.

''I was just super motivated today,'' Gauff said.

No. 16 Jessica Pegula felt right at home too, even though the tournament is held on the grounds where the NFL's Miami Dolphins practice and play — and her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, just happen to own the Dolphins' AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

Pegula had little trouble beating 2018 Miami Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.

More than half of the women who were seeded going into the tournament won't even be around for the first weekend. No. 4 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, No. 20 Elise Mertens of Belgium, No. 24 Sorana Cirstea of Romania, and No. 29 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia were eliminated in second-round matches Friday.

Their defeats meant 16 seeded women have now lost their opening matches at the tournament . Another four seeded women have withdrawn with either injuries or ailments, meaning no more than 12 of the original 32 seeds will get to the third round that starts Saturday.

Shelby Rogers of the U.S. used 15 aces — and saved nine of the 10 break points she faced — to beat Ostapenko, 6-3, 7-6 (0). It was Rogers' second win over Ostapenko this month, after also topping her in a second-round matchup at Indian Wells.

''There are no easy matches out here,'' said Rogers, who has now made the third round at Miami for just the second time; she also did it in 2017.

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil topped Sakkari 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Madison Brengle of the U.S. beat Samsonova 6-4, 6-0. China's Zhang Shuai needed only 53 minutes to beat Cirstea, 6-1, 6-1. Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic topped Mertens 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Other seeded second-round women's winners Friday included No. 17 Elena Rybakina, No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 28 Petra Kvitova.

Later Friday, No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland can clinch the world's No. 1 ranking if she defeats Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in a second-round match. It's Swiatek's first match of the tournament; she, like all seeds, got a bye into the second round.

Swiatek would be assured of moving into the No. 1 spot because Ashleigh Barty, who had held the top spot until her retirement announcement earlier this week, has asked to be removed from the next set of rankings. The updated list will come out after the Miami Open concludes.

''We're going to definitely miss Ash on tour,'' Gauff said.

In men's second-round play Friday, a pair of seeded American men were ousted. No. 16 Reilly Opelka retired from his match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo with a shoulder injury, and Hugo Gaston knocked out No. 20 John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Isner — the 2018 Miami champion — had 22 aces and was broken just once, but went 0 for 5 on his break chances.

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev was tested but topped 166th-ranked Borna Coric 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and said getting more aggressive as the match went along was key.

''I felt like, OK, if I'm going to lose, I'm going to go for it,''' Zverev said. ''It worked out.'' Fan-favorite Nick Kyrgios rolled past No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0, and No. 9 Jannik Sinner dug way deep to hold off Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8).

No. 10 Cameron Norrie improved to 12-2 in his past 14 outings by beating fellow British player Jack Draper in straight sets. No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 31 Fabio Fognini also prevailed, but No. 13 Diego Schwartzman lost a three-setter to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

