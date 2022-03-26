Left Menu

Wales captain Bale hits back at Spanish media's "parasite" comments

PTI | Cardiff | Updated: 26-03-2022 10:39 IST
Gareth Bale Image Credit: Wikipedia
Wales captain Gareth Bale has hit back at Spanish publication Marca for a column that described him as a ''parasite''.

Bale has been criticised in Madrid, as it has been perceived that he is more committed to playing for the Wales national team than for his club side and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Bale, who played a pivotal role with two goals against Austria on Thursday to propel Wales to a 2-1 victory and into a 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off final, said he wants to use his profile to ''change the way we publicly talk and criticize people''.

''The everyday pressure on athletes is immense,'' Bale wrote on social media.

The column in Marca accused Bale, who joined Real Madrid from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record fee of 100 million Euros (132 million US dollars) in 2013, of ''sucking the club's money''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

