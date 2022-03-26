Left Menu

Soccer-A-League to declare 'no result' for further COVID-19 match postponements

The decision came out on Friday, with the Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC marking the first instance of this regulation being applied. The Jets were hit with a number of COVID-19 cases ahead of the match but decided to play with a depleted side to avoid facing a "no result".

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The A-League will record a "no result" for any further men's matches this season that are called off due to COVID-19, the league said. The decision came out on Friday, with the Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC marking the first instance of this regulation being applied.

The Jets were hit with a number of COVID-19 cases ahead of the match but decided to play with a depleted side to avoid facing a "no result". They went on to win the match 2-0 at home. "As a result of a full season of COVID-19 related disruption to our fixture schedule, which has seen more than 30% of our men's games rescheduled to date, we have reached a point in the season where there are no further dates available for rescheduled matches for a number of teams," the league told Reuters in a statement.

"In this extraordinary circumstance, the competition regulations dictate that where a regular season match is cancelled due to COVID-19 and not rescheduled, it will be recorded as a No Result. "The application of this regulation is a very last resort and we are working with all of our clubs to mitigate the threat of any further interruption."

No points will be granted to either team in case of a "no result".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

