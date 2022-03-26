1 Finance Ties up with Kolkata Knight Riders as an Official Sponsor; All Set to Make Its Debut in the IPL

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India 1 Finance - The Mumbai-based company has signed up with the two-time Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for the country's biggest sporting event - the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to begin on 26th March 2022.

After a successful two-day adrenaline-inducing auction that took place in Bengaluru in February, the nation is all fired up to cheer its newly formed teams in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only does the IPL attract high viewership, but it is also a platform for companies to promote their brands and campaigns ever since its inception in 2008.

Speaking on the association, Jeet Marwadi, Founder & Managing Director, 1 Finance articulated, "IPL is the most awaited sporting event for the Indian audience and KKR's passion reverberates throughout the heart of the entire nation. It is our honour to sponsor a team that is tenacious and keeps inspiring Indians across the country. Lessons from the fields of cricket also apply to individuals with respect to their personal finances. Any professional cricket player needs a coach, a fitness trainer, and a nutritionist. All of these are essential components to perform on the field. In the same way, to lead a quality life, it is important that individuals excel at their finances. 1 Finance is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances. At 1 Finance, our vision is to align our interest with that of our stakeholders including our customers, co-workers, colleagues, qualified financial advisors, and the financial services industry at large. We will do this by aligning incentives for all parties, made possible by technology, and our unique business model." 1 Finance as an institution pledges to reimagine personal finance for the Indian customers. The company will serve the affluent middle-class audience that is underserved and looking for an honest, holistic view and recommendations on their personal finances, to grow their wealth without being mis-sold financial products.

Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, 1 Finance enthused, "We are immensely proud and excited about the partnership between 1 Finance and KKR. It is thrilling to watch a passionate team persistently outperform in the IPL across all seasons. To go ahead only with the KKR team for an official sponsorship was a clear decision for us. We instantly clicked with the history of the team's name that was derived from the original show called Knight Rider, by Universal Studios, portraying one of the first successful implementations of artificial intelligence. Similarly, we are leveraging modern day technology for the overall financial well-being of individuals through predictive and quantitative modelling. We truly feel connected to the KKR team for their sheer dedication and look forward to this alliance, intending to take it to much deeper levels in coming years." Commenting on the association, Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, KKR, said, "Our aim is to deliver value to the brands we associate with. This year 1 Finance makes their debut in the T20 league, and we are happy they chose KKR as their partners. We feel grateful that brands who join hands with us show immense confidence and trust in KKR's ability to deliver. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with partners that share our passion for the game and we look forward to having a great season together." The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to take off on 26th March 2022 with the first match being the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings taking on the 2021 IPL finalists, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders brand is one of the most-watched brands in the IPL and is the only one with a global presence in international cricket. Both its franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have been immensely popular and successful with KKR winning the IPL twice and TKR winning the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) four times respectively.

About 1 Finance Private Limited (www.1finance.co.in) 1 Finance Private Limited is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers unbiased, qualified, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances including but not limited to assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and insurance. The Mumbai-based company is backed and mentored by marquee investor MarwadiChandarana Group - established in the year 1995. Marking their prominence in the education sector with Marwadi University, as one of the youngest and fastest growing universities in the western region of India; and in the financial sector through retail financial services with Marwadi Financial Services, and professional, algorithmic, and automated pre-programmed based trading with MarwadiChandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL). 1 Finance is the first of its kind ecosystem offering financial planning and advisory solutions to the emerging affluent individuals of India.

About Kolkata Knight Riders (www.kkr.in) The Knight Riders brand is the only global brand in International Cricket, with two professional teams under its wings - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League. Knight Riders Sports has also expanded into America through a long-term investment in Major League Cricket in the USA, making it the most versatile brand in T20 cricket globally.

KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship twice. They finished runners-up in the recently concluded season of the coveted competition, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. TKR has won the CPL championship 4 times in 6 years since Knight Riders took over the team in 2015. They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold a unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 with a record-breaking unbeaten run. The Knight Riders Academy has been scouting talented cricketers from across India and around the world. The sole objective of the KKR Academy is to help cricketers improve their skills and fitness.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: 1 Finance - Official sponsor for KKR, IPL 2022

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)