Left Menu

Delhi boxer Satnam Singh wins WBC India featherweight title

Both boxers came here to win and make history, said Brig PK Muralidharan Raja, supervisor for the WBC India title and president of the Indian Boxing Council.The Fightclub by UPB has already proven to be a great platform for the sport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:51 IST
Delhi boxer Satnam Singh wins WBC India featherweight title
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Satnam Singh defeated Amey Nitin by a majority decision over 10 rounds to be crowned the WBC India featherweight champion here.

Two judges scored the fight in favour of Satnam, while the third judge scored it as a draw after 10 rounds. It was an epic battle between the two men, who stood toe-to-toe from the first bell and slugged it out for all 10 rounds. Delhi's Satnam, dominated the early rounds, but Maharashtra's Amey Nitin, fought back to take a couple of the middle rounds.

However, the 25-year-old Satnam, who has improved his record to 10 wins and one loss after this fight, was impressive from the onset as he closed the distance and controlled the ring, using superior boxing skills.

''I really had to earn it. The last three rounds were tough, I was ahead, but I had to stay and remain calm,'' said Satnam.

''The battle for the WBC India Title was clean and without dramatics. These stories will be etched in history. Both boxers came here to win and make history,'' said Brig PK Muralidharan Raja, supervisor for the WBC India title and president of the Indian Boxing Council.

''The 'Fightclub by UPB' has already proven to be a great platform for the sport. With these nights, Pro Boxing has just tested waters in India,'' he added.

With this event, United Professional Boxing culminated season one of the 'Fightclub' live boxing shows in Gurgaon on Friday night.

In the co-main event, Saurabh Kumar made a massive statement by defeating Adil Rajesh by an unanimous decision.

In another bout, Rakesh Lohchab outworked Amarnath Yadav over six rounds to win an entertaining super bantam contest.

Middleweight Pawan Goyat displayed good form in his four-round points victory over Army boxer Sandeep Nain to score his fifth win in the paid ranks.

Earlier in the day, Vishwas Lahori defeated Sumit Kumar and Varun Phartyal got the better of Pawan Kumar to win by unanimous decisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022