Formula 1: Leclerc goes fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice before crashing

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc repeated his timesheet-topping efforts of FP1 by setting the fastest lap of the second practice session for this weekend's FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating world champion Max Verstappen by a little over a tenth of a second.

ANI | Jeddah | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:59 IST
Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: Twitter/Scuderia Ferrari). Image Credit: ANI
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc repeated his timesheet-topping efforts of FP1 by setting the fastest lap of the second practice session for this weekend's FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating world champion Max Verstappen by a little over a tenth of a second. The Monegasque, who went quickest in opening practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, clocked a 1m 30.074s to finish 0.140s clear of Red Bull's Verstappen.

But with 20 minutes to go, Leclerc hit the wall at Turn 4 and then backed off before limping back to the pits to allow his team to inspect his F1-75. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who failed to score in Bahrain because of a fuel pressure issue that struck both Red Bull drivers, was second quickest. Valtteri Bottas was a very impressive third for Alfa Romeo, ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the top four separated by just over three tenths of a second.

In FP1, Leclerc, who didn't break cover until halfway through the session, clocked a 1m 30.772s on the closing stages on the soft compound tyres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

