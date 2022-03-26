SA batter Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended by ICC

South African batter Zubayr Hamza has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, ICC announced. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on January 17, 2022, and has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process. Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.

"As these proceedings are ongoing, the ICC will make no further comment at this stage," ICC in a statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)