SA batter Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended by ICC

South African batter Zubayr Hamza has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, ICC announced.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:15 IST
South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza (Photo/CSA-Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
South African batter Zubayr Hamza has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, ICC announced. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on January 17, 2022, and has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process. Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.

"As these proceedings are ongoing, the ICC will make no further comment at this stage," ICC in a statement said. (ANI)

