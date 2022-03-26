Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi attacks say organisers; Cricket-West Indies inch ahead of England as deciding test hangs in balance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi attacks say organisers

Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead after teams received safety assurances and drivers met for more than four hours following attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the Saudi-led coalition said state-owned oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties..

Cricket-West Indies inch ahead of England as deciding test hangs in balance

West Indies passed England's first innings total on Friday, taking a 28-run lead in a curious deciding test that has followed a similar pattern over the first two days in Grenada. A flurry of late boundaries lifted West Indies to 232 for eight at stumps, thanks to an unbroken 55-run partnership between Joshua Da Silva (54) and Kemar Roach (25) that followed a 49-run stand between Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph (28).

Figure skating-Sakamoto wins women's title at depleted world championships

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto claimed her maiden figure skating world title when she prevailed in the women's singles event in a depleted competition at which Russia's invasion of Ukraine still loomed large on Friday. Sakamoto, a bronze medallist at the Beijing Olympics, finished ahead of Belgium's Loena Hendrickx and American Alysa Liu, who were second and third respectively.

Tiger Woods remains listed in field for The Masters

Tiger Woods' name appears in the field for the 2022 Masters on the golf tournament's official website -- and not on the list of past champions who are not scheduled to compete. The placement on the website makes one ponder whether Woods is ready to return to The Masters. The event begins on April 7.

Soccer-Italy FA boss backs Mancini to stay despite missing out on World Cup

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina has backed coach Roberto Mancini to continue in his role despite the team failing to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Italy, which did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, missed out on soccer's global showpiece again after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to North Macedonia in Thursday's playoff semi-final.

Soccer-Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before World Cup

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentina fans in what could be their last home game before November's World Cup finals and said the raucous support in their 3-0 win over Venezuela was vital in preserving his happiness. "I didn't expect anything less of people, of the union between the Argentina public and this team," Messi said after their comfortable win at Boca Juniors' Bombonera stadium.

Tennis-Poland's Swiatek savours 'surreal' No. 1 achievement

Poland's Iga Swiatek said capturing the women's world number one ranking was a "surreal" achievement, with the 20-year-old set to replace retired Ash Barty at the top of the rankings. Swiatek clinched the ranking after defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-0 in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, becoming the first Polish player to ascend to the No.1 position in singles.

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Rublev, Zverev serves up win at Miami Open

Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios needed 51 minutes to stun world number seven Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-0 and Alexander Zverev's superior serving led to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Borna Coric in second round action at the Miami Open on Friday. Rublev looked good at the start, building a 2-1 lead after breaking Kyrgios in the early stages of the first set.

Cricket-Australia's Perry could play as batter only in World Cup semi-final - coach

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry could play as a batter only in their Women's World Cup semi-final next week if she fails to fully recover from a back injury, coach Matthew Mott said on Saturday. Perry, who is a key player of the Australian team, was off the field for most of their group stage win over South Africa on Tuesday after suffering a back spasm. She also missed Friday's win over Bangladesh.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: 'I've never disrespected any woman'

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson played defense on Friday, the team standing behind its decision to invest significant draft capital and $230 million in guaranteed money in a quarterback facing 22 civil lawsuits amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson, dressed in a pinstripe suit with a crisp white shirt and orange tie, looked uncomfortable on the dais as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions about the background checks the Browns did before acquiring the quarterback during an introductory news conference. Team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were not present.

