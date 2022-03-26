IPL 2022: DC head coach Ricky Ponting confident about his squad's depth

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting on Saturday said that he is confident about his team's chances in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, against Mumbai Indians (MI). DC and MI will be squaring off with each other in their opening game on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

"We've been working exceptionally hard on making sure that the guys that are here are ready for their first challenge. I believe we have good depth in our squad. Yes, we are missing some overseas players for the first couple of games, but that's no worry for us. I fully expect that we can get off to a good start on Sunday," said Ricky Ponting during a virtual press conference. When Captain Rishabh Pant was asked about his personal goals this season, he said, "I have not thought about my personal goals. We are just focusing on the team's needs and that is the most important thing for us in the Delhi Capitals. It's always exciting to have new players in our team, but we are continuing to follow the same process we have been following in the last few years."

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke about the inclusion of David Warner and Rovman Powell in the Delhi franchise for this season, "David Warner was one of the biggest buys for us in the Auction. I am very happy with his inclusion in the team. Rovman Powell can also be the X-factor player for us. He has immense power and I think it's going to be great to have him on our side. Hopefully, Rovman can live up to his expectations and help Delhi Capitals this year," said Pant.

When the Head Coach was asked about the similarities between Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, he said, "Rishabh and Rohit are quite similar people. I know they are great mates and they are probably exchanging notes about leadership and captaincy." "There's every possibility for Rishabh's journey to be quite similar to Rohit's. I have got no doubt that Rishabh could be an international captain in years to come," he added. (ANI)

