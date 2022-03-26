Women's CWC: Confident Shafali Verma excited to face South Africa in next clash

India opener Shafali Verma regained her spot in India XI after being dropped and now she is excited to face South Africa in their must-win match of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Verma was dropped from the India XI for three games after the match against Pakistan but she responded with 54 runs in the two matches since her return.

"I am always ready for any sort of situation whether I was not in the squad. When I was included in the squad against Australia, I was ready for it as I always thought that I may be given a chance on any given day," said Shafali Verma. "The last game gave me so much confidence. I was just thinking of improving myself and backing myself rather than thinking I am doing good or not. So, I am very excited to play tomorrow's game. It would be fun to play fast balls," she added.

"The coaches were backing me when I was in the nets. Our batting coach always gave me confidence which is a very good thing. He always worked on my weak and strong points. They always give confidence to our team and give us good throwdowns. Our staff go to those players who are not in good nick. They sit with them and give them confidence. As a player, it gives us a boost," said the 18-year-old. Talking about the next match with South Africa and India's batting and bowling attack, Verma said, "It's a crucial game and everyone knows their role. I think everyone is ready to give 100 per cent. All the batters are now in form. Everyone who goes out to bat tends to build partnerships by supporting the batters at the other end as well."

"They always tell us that whatever happens, always back each other. We want to build good partnerships in the next game as a batting unit. I think our bowling unit has also improved a lot and fielding as well. I think we have improved a lot as a team," said Verma. India will face South Africa on Sunday with the Proteas' spot in the semifinal already confirmed, but India still need a win to enter the semis. (ANI)

