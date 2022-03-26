Left Menu

Women's Inter-Department National C'ship: SSB edge SAI 3-2

The 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2022 witnessed intensive action in the Day 3 matches on Saturday here in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:25 IST
Day 3 of 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2022 witnessed intensive action in the Day 3 matches on Saturday here in New Delhi. In the first Pool stage match of the day, Steel Plant Sports Board edged out All India Police Sports Control Board 2 - 1 in a closely fought encounter. After a goalless first half, Anima Tiru (42') and Manisha Dhawal (58') registered for Steel Plant Sports Board, as Captain Pragya Mourya (53') pulled one goal back for All India Police Sports Control Board.

In the second match, Sashastra Seema Bal came out on top after a pulsating contest against Sports Authority of India which ended 3 - 2. Ranjita Minj (2'), Jasreet Kaur (18'), and Priti Singh (54') scored one goal each for Sashastra Seema Bal. Captain F Lalawmpuii (19', 44') scored both goals for Sports Authority of India, but her brace wasn't enough to avoid defeat for her team. In the final match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board overwhelmed UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 15 - 0. The goals were scored by Captain H Lalruatfeli (6', 51'), Amrinder Kaur (3', 47'), Priyanka Wankhede (5', 27'), Karishma Yadav (13', 29'), Anupa Barla (24', 60'), Kajal (26', 45'), Devika Sen (32', 33') and Anuja Singh (30'). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

