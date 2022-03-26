KKR win toss, opt to bowl in IPL opener

Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Iyer himself received their maiden KKR caps.

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time after iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished the captaincy after 12 seasons at the helm of the Chennai-based side.

The Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

