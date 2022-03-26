BCCI honours Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, ahead of IPL opener

The BCCI on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards ahead of the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here.

The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

The men's hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore. Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

The BCCI had earlier announced cash awards for the medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

