Arjun back in joint lead at Delhi International Open Chess tournament

26-03-2022
National champion Arjun Erigaisi returned to the joint lead by defeating International Master Shyam Nikhil in the seventh round of the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament here on Saturday.

With this victory, Erigaisi joined Grandmasters Lalith Babu M R and Karthik Venkataraman who played out a draw against each other at the top of the table.

International Master Nigmatov Ortik of Uzbekistan also claimed his spot at the top of the table after his well-fought draw with Grandmaster Sethuraman SP.

Grandmaster D Gukesh's thrilling endgame skills against Iran's International Master Tahbaz Arash steered him to joint top along with Grandmaster Harsha Bharathakoti, who defeated Woman Grandmaster Srija Seshadri.

Important Results Round 7 (Indians otherwise stated): GM Lalith Babu (6) drew with GM Karthik Venkataraman (6); IM Shyaamnikhil P (5) lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (6); GM Pavel Ponkratov of Russia (6) beat GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt (5); GM Neuris Delagado Ramirez of Paraguay (5.5) drew with GM Azer Mirzoev of Azerbaijan (5.5); FM Kian Seyed Poormosavi of Iran (5.5) drew with GM Sethuraman S P (5.5); GM Gukesh D (6) beat IM Arash Tahbaz of Iran (5); GM Iniyan P (5.5) drew with IM Vignesh N R (5.5); IM Ortik Nigmatov of Uzebkistan (6) beat GM Arjun Kalyan (5); GM Harsha Bharathakoti (6) beat WGM Srija Seshadri (5); Gholami Orimi Mahdi of Iran (5) lost to GM Abhijeet Gupta (5.5); GM Visakh N R (5.5) beat IM Harshvardhan G B (4.5); IM Srihari L R (4.5) lost to GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (5.5); GM Karthikeyan P (5.5) beat GM Masoud Mosadeghpour of Iran (4.5); GM Mitrabha Guha (5) drew with IM Viani Antonio Dcunha (5); IM Krishna CRG (5.5) beat IM Rahul Sangma (4.5); IM Padmini Rout (4.5) lost to Neelash Saha (5.5); Saurabh Anand (4.5) lost to IM Himal Gusain (5.5); GM Laxman RR (4.5) drew with FM Aaryan Varshney (5); Manigandan SS (5) beat IM Raahul V S (4).

