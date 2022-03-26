Left Menu

IPL 2022: BCCI felicitate Tokyo 2020 medallists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Boroghain, Manpreet Singh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials on Saturday felicitated the Tokyo Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Boroghain, and the Indian men's hockey team represented by Manpreet Singh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:48 IST
IPL 2022: BCCI felicitate Tokyo 2020 medallists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Boroghain, Manpreet Singh
Neeraj Chopra (Image: World Athletics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials on Saturday felicitated the Tokyo Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Boroghain, and the Indian men's hockey team represented by Manpreet Singh. The felicitation ceremony took place before the start of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian men's hockey team was rewarded with a cash price of Rs 1.25 crore, while Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was rewarded with Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, Rs 25 lakh were given to boxer Lovlina Borgohain. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while Lovlina and the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

Coming to the opening game, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against CSK, who is now being led by Ravindra Jadeja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022