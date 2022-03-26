Asian Games archery selection: Rai, Ridhi book berths; Atanu misses cut

Top-ranked Indian archer Atanu Das missed the cut for the upcoming Asian Games as he finished outside top-eight in the final selection trial at the Sports Authority of India Centre here on Saturday.

Veteran Services archer Tarundeep Rai, who won a historic individual silver in 2010 Asian Games, was the first to book a berth, finishing on top in the men's recurve trial.

In the women's section, promising Ridhi Phor of Haryana finished on top to confirm her berth for the Asian Games slated in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

The remaining three spots in both the mens' and women's sections would be confirmed after Sunday's round robin matches.

The same team would also represent India in the first three stages of the World Cup, beginning with the Antalya leg from April 18-24.

The world number nine Das lost out to his Tokyo Olympics teammate from Services, Pravin Jadhav in the pre-quarterfinals to finish outside top eight.

Das has hit a low after his third round exit in the Tokyo Olympics and also missed the chance to represent India at the last year's World Championships. He recently finished second in the senior Nationals.

Das' wife and former world number one Deepika Kumari, however, remained in the fray, ranking fifth in first leg of the final selection trial.

She will fight out to be inside the top-four in the final leg of the trials on Sunday.

