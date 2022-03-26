Left Menu

Soccer-Mancini says Italy must focus on future after missing out on World Cup

Roberto Mancini said on Saturday that Italy must focus squarely on the future after the European champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second time in a row, leading to speculation over Mancini's own future as national coach. "Let's take some time to reflect and understand clearly." Italy next face Turkey, who were knocked out of World Cup qualifying by Portugal, in a friendly game on March 29.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:42 IST
Soccer-Mancini says Italy must focus on future after missing out on World Cup
"The only right move now is to raise our heads and work for the future," Mancini wrote on Instagram. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roberto Mancini said on Saturday that Italy must focus squarely on the future after the European champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second time in a row, leading to speculation over Mancini's own future as national coach. Italy missed out on soccer's global showpiece starting in late November in Qatar after a shock 1-0 defeat at home to North Macedonia in Thursday's playoff semi-final.

After the last World Cup debacle, Italy laid the blame on team coach Gian Piero Ventura and soccer federation chief Carlo Tavecchio, both of whom resigned shortly afterwards. This time around there were no calls for the removal of Mancini, however, with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina backing him to shake off the defeat and continue in his role.

"The only right move now is to raise our heads and work for the future," Mancini wrote on Instagram. "Let's take some time to reflect and understand clearly."

Italy next face Turkey, who were knocked out of World Cup qualifying by Portugal, in a friendly game on March 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022