NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin's shootout winner lifts Capitals

Alex Ovechkin scored his 41st goal of the season in regulation and added the shootout winner for the visiting Washington Capitals in a 4-3 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Ovechkin ended the shootout with a backhander in the third round. Tage Thompson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead in the first round and Evgeny Kuznetsov tied it in the second round.

Motor racing-Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi attacks say organisers

Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead after teams received safety assurances and drivers met for more than four hours following attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the Saudi-led coalition said state-owned oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties..

NBA roundup: Slumping Heat collapse in loss to Knicks

Reserve guard Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting New York Knicks rallied to upset the slumping Miami Heat 111-103 on Friday. Miami blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Tiger Woods remains listed in field for The Masters

Tiger Woods' name appears in the field for the 2022 Masters on the golf tournament's official website -- and not on the list of past champions who are not scheduled to compete. The placement on the website makes one ponder whether Woods is ready to return to The Masters. The event begins on April 7.

Soccer-Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before World Cup

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentina fans in what could be their last home game before November’s World Cup finals and said the raucous support in their 3-0 win over Venezuela was vital in preserving his happiness. “I didn’t expect anything less of people, of the union between the Argentina public and this team,” Messi said after their comfortable win at Boca Juniors’ Bombonera stadium.

Tennis-Poland's Swiatek savours 'surreal' No. 1 achievement

Poland's Iga Swiatek said capturing the women's world number one ranking was a "surreal" achievement, with the 20-year-old set to replace retired Ash Barty at the top of the rankings. Swiatek clinched the ranking after defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-0 in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, becoming the first Polish player to ascend to the No.1 position in singles.

Figure skating-Japan's Uno wins world championships gold in men's single event

Japan's Shoma Uno claimed his first major title when he secured the gold medal in the men's single event at the world championships on Saturday, making the most of the absence of two top-ranked international skaters. With two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and Beijing gold medallist Nathan Chen skipping the event through injuries, Yuma Kagiyama, runner-up at the last Olympics, was among the top two favourites alongside compatriot Uno.

Motor racing-F1 drivers assured of maximum security by Saudi authorities

Formula One drivers on Saturday said they would race in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after long talks and reassurances from Saudi government ministers that security was being ramped up to the maximum in the wake of attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday. Drivers met for more than four hours at the Jeddah Corniche circuit at a gathering that stretched into early Saturday morning after Formula One and local organisers had already said the race would go ahead as planned, casting doubt on whether they would actually race.

Figureskating-Japan's Miyahara announces retirement on 24th birthday

Japanese figure skater Satoko Miyahara, who won silver at the world championships in 2015, announced her retirement on the occasion of her 24th birthday on Saturday. Miyahara, who also won bronze at the 2018 world championship, said she decided to retire after having felt "huge fulfilment" at the national championship in Japan last year, where she came in fifth overall.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: 'I've never disrespected any woman'

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson played defense on Friday, the team standing behind its decision to invest significant draft capital and $230 million in guaranteed money in a quarterback facing 22 civil lawsuits amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson, dressed in a pinstripe suit with a crisp white shirt and orange tie, looked uncomfortable on the dais as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions about the background checks the Browns did before acquiring the quarterback during an introductory news conference. Team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were not present.

