Tennis-Medvedev eases past twice winner Murray at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev outmanoeuvred twice winner Andy Murray 6-4 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday. The reigning U.S. Open champion and world number two launched four aces in the first set and got the break at love in the third game as Murray, three years on from hip surgery, moved around the court with a slight limp.

Murray, who notched up his 700th career win at Indian Wells two weeks ago, fended off two break points in the fifth game of the second set but Medvedev converted on his third chance as the Briton fell trying to pivot along the baseline. Russian Medvedev converted again in the seventh, dropping just two of his first-serve points in the set, and closed out the affair in just under 90 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium.

The win puts Medvedev three wins away from returning to the top of the men's rankings, after he lost his spot at the top following a stunning third-round loss to France's Gael Monfils in Indian Wells.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)