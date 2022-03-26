Left Menu

Cricket-Kolkata defeat holders Chennai as IPL gets underway

The expanded Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway with Kolkata Knight Riders beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:34 IST
Cricket-Kolkata defeat holders Chennai as IPL gets underway
  • Country:
  • India

The expanded Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway with Kolkata Knight Riders beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the tournament opener on Saturday. Put in to bat in a rematch of the 2021 final, Chennai suffered early blows and rode Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 50 to a below-par 131-5.

Twice champions Kolkata reached the target with nine balls to spare in their first match under Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Eoin Morgan as the captain. It also marked IPL's homecoming after the entire 2020 edition and second half of last year's league were played in the United Arab Emirates while India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were back in the stadium, albeit at a 25% capacity, but there was no run-feast waiting for them at the Wankhede Stadium. For Kolkata, Umesh Yadav began with a no ball but soon made amends with double strikes to rattle Chennai's top order.

Former Chennai captain Dhoni and incumbent Ravindra Jadeja, who made 26 not out, arrested the slide but the four-time champions still fell well short of the 150-mark. Kolkata, in contrast, got off to a rollicking start with Ajinkya Rahane (44) leading their chase.

Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets, celebrating the dismissals with a little jig, and Mitchell Santner denied Rahane his fifty but Kolkata's victory was never in doubt. After Sam Billings (25) departed, Iyer, who made 20 not out, stayed put to hit the winning runs on his Kolkata debut.

The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league is a 10-team affair with Ahmedabad and Lucknow paying a combined $1.7 billion to enter the competition. The tournament's most successful team Mumbai Indians, led by India captain Rohit Sharma, will begin their bid for a sixth IPL title against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022