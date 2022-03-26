Left Menu

Motor racing-Saudi GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash

The U.S.-owned Formula One team said they had heard that the son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher was conscious after the crash. The German was taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre after being extracted from the shattered car.

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Grand Prix qualifying in Jeddah was halted on Saturday after Haas driver Mick Schumacher suffered a huge crash in the second phase of the session. The U.S.-owned Formula One team said they had heard that the son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher was conscious after the crash.

The German was taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre after being extracted from the shattered car. Sky Sports television estimated the car was travelling at 170mph (274kph) at the time of impact into the concrete barriers at the exit to turn 10.

Debris was scattered across the track.

