India suffer 0-3 defeat against Belarus in international football friendly
India conceded three second half goals to suffer a disappointing 0-3 defeat against Belarus in their second international football friendly match here on Saturday.
India had lost to Bahrain 1-2 in their first international friendly match here on Wednesday.
Bykau Artsem (48th minute), Salavei Andrei (68th) and Hramyka Valery (90+2) were the goal scorers for Belarus who are 10 places above India in the FIFA rankings at 94th.
India did well in the first session as they kept Belarus at bay but lost way in the second session, which should be a cause of concern for head coach Igor Stimac, with just over two months left for the Asian Cup final round qualifiers in Kolkata in June. Hormipam Ruivah made his debut for India.
