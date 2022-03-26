Left Menu

India suffer 0-3 defeat against Belarus in international football friendly

PTI | Manama | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:53 IST
India suffer 0-3 defeat against Belarus in international football friendly
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

India conceded three second half goals to suffer a disappointing 0-3 defeat against Belarus in their second international football friendly match here on Saturday.

India had lost to Bahrain 1-2 in their first international friendly match here on Wednesday.

Bykau Artsem (48th minute), Salavei Andrei (68th) and Hramyka Valery (90+2) were the goal scorers for Belarus who are 10 places above India in the FIFA rankings at 94th.

India did well in the first session as they kept Belarus at bay but lost way in the second session, which should be a cause of concern for head coach Igor Stimac, with just over two months left for the Asian Cup final round qualifiers in Kolkata in June. Hormipam Ruivah made his debut for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022