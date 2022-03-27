Left Menu

Soccer-Late Browne equaliser versus Belgium adds gloss to Irish birthday party

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 27-03-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 00:32 IST
Ireland substitute Alan Browne powered home a header five minutes from time to hand the hosts a 2-2 draw with top-ranked Belgium in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. It added gloss to the centenary celebrations of the Football Association of Ireland and extended the home team’s unbeaten run to seven games.

Michy Batshuayi and Hans Vanaken scored either side of halftime to threaten to spoil the party as an understrength Belgium twice took the lead. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez left out stalwarts with 50 caps and over in order to look at fringe players before November’s World Cup in Qatar and was therefore without 12 regulars.

But the visitors were ahead after 12 minutes when Batshuayi cut inside off the left wing to hammer home the opening goal with a curling shot across the face of goal into the far corner. But Ireland responded with an even more spectacular effort as Chiedozie Ogbene’s overhead kick levelled the scores 10 minutes before halftime.

Ireland had a Callum Robinson effort cleared off the line soon after the break but were caught cold at a 58th minute corner as Vanaken’s header took a wicked deflection off Ireland captain Seamus Coleman to hand the lead back to the Belgians. Ogbene’s persistence in chasing a loose ball out on the right wing set up the 85th minute equaliser as he not only chased what looked a lost cause but kept the ball in play.

He swung in the perfect cross for Browne who scored as he timed his run perfectly to get power and pace on his header. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

