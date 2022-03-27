Left Menu

Motor racing-Perez takes first career pole in Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 27-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took the first pole position of his Formula One career, ahead of his 215th race, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc joined the Mexican on the front row with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz third and Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen fourth.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton failed to get through the first phase of qualifying and is set to start 16th.

