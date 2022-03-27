Left Menu

Soccer-Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Switzerland

Harry Kane converted a 78th-minute penalty to give England a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in a generally insipid Wembley friendly on Saturday, taking the striker alongside Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals and behind only Wayne Rooney (53).

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 01:03 IST
Soccer-Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Switzerland
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane converted a 78th-minute penalty to give England a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in a generally insipid Wembley friendly on Saturday, taking the striker alongside Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals and behind only Wayne Rooney (53). Switzerland, like England looking to build for the Qatar World Cup later this year, looked more organised and more energetic in the first half and went ahead after 22 minutes when Breel Embolo nodded in an excellent Xherdan Shaqiri cross.

England keeper Jordan Pickford made three good saves and the hosts created almost nothing until first-half stoppage time when midfielder Conor Gallagher, impressive on his first international start, sent over a low cross and Luke Shaw crashed home a superb shot from the edge of the box. There was precious little action at either end after the break and the match was decided with a VAR-assisted penalty decision as Steven Zuber, with his back turned, handled Marc Guehi's innocuous header and Kane slammed in the spot kick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022