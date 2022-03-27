Soccer-Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Switzerland

Harry Kane converted a 78th-minute penalty to give England a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in a generally insipid Wembley friendly on Saturday, taking the striker alongside Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals and behind only Wayne Rooney (53). Switzerland, like England looking to build for the Qatar World Cup later this year, looked more organised and more energetic in the first half and went ahead after 22 minutes when Breel Embolo nodded in an excellent Xherdan Shaqiri cross.

England keeper Jordan Pickford made three good saves and the hosts created almost nothing until first-half stoppage time when midfielder Conor Gallagher, impressive on his first international start, sent over a low cross and Luke Shaw crashed home a superb shot from the edge of the box. There was precious little action at either end after the break and the match was decided with a VAR-assisted penalty decision as Steven Zuber, with his back turned, handled Marc Guehi's innocuous header and Kane slammed in the spot kick.

