Soccer-Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
Christian Eriksen scored within two minutes of his return to the Danish national team on Saturday, rifling home after coming on as a substitute in their friendly against Netherlands 288 days after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch.
Christian Eriksen scored within two minutes of his return to the Danish national team on Saturday, rifling home after coming on as a substitute in their friendly against Netherlands 288 days after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium and had to have a device fitted to regulate his heart. It led to the end of his time at Italian club Inter Milan, as Italy's Serie A does not allow players who use such devices to play.
The 30-year-old Eriksen, who resumed his club career with English Premier League side Brentford on Feb. 26, came on as a halftime substitute for the Danes in Amsterdam to win his 110th international cap. He scored Denmark's second goal to put the score at 3-2 to the Dutch with 43 minutes to play.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)