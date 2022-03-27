Left Menu

Soccer-Olmo's late stunner gives Spain 2-1 win over Albania

Spain's Dani Olmo struck a stunning goal in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory against Albania in a friendly on Saturday before a passionate crowd in their first game in Catalonia in 18 years. Roared on at nearly packed Cornella-El Prat stadium, last year's Euro semi-finalists dominated from the start but had to wait until the 75th minute to open the scoring as Ferran Torres finished from close range from a pass by substitute Yeremy.

Updated: 27-03-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 02:34 IST
Roared on at nearly packed Cornella-El Prat stadium, last year's Euro semi-finalists dominated from the start but had to wait until the 75th minute to open the scoring as Ferran Torres finished from close range from a pass by substitute Yeremy. But a few minutes later Myrto Uzuni equalised with Albania's only shot on target helped by a deflection off Eric Garcia's face.

As the game looked to be heading for a draw, Olmo received a short pass from Jordi Alba and curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box. Spain next take on Iceland in A Coruna on Tuesday as they continue the build-up to this year's World Cup in Qatar, which will be played in November and December.

