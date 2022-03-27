Left Menu

Soccer-Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack

The 30-year-old Eriksen, who resumed his club career with English Premier League side Brentford on Feb. 26, came on as a halftime substitute for the Danes in Amsterdam to win his 110th international cap. He scored Denmark's second goal to put the score at 3-2 to the Dutch with 42 minutes to play.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 03:00 IST
Christian Eriksen scored just over two minutes into his return to the Danish national team on Saturday, rifling home after coming on as a substitute in their friendly against Netherlands 288 days after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium and had to have a device fitted to regulate his heart. It led to the end of his time at Italian club Inter Milan, as Italy's Serie A does not allow players who use such devices to play. The 30-year-old Eriksen, who resumed his club career with English Premier League side Brentford on Feb. 26, came on as a halftime substitute for the Danes in Amsterdam to win his 110th international cap.

He scored Denmark's second goal to put the score at 3-2 to the Dutch with 42 minutes to play.

