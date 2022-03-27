Left Menu

Soccer-Denmark’s Eriksen returns with goal but Dutch win World Cup warm-up 4-2

Christian Eriksen's return to the Denmark team stole the show as he scored with his first touch after coming off the bench at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday where Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn netted twice as the hosts won 4-2.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-03-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 03:27 IST
Soccer-Denmark’s Eriksen returns with goal but Dutch win World Cup warm-up 4-2
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Christian Eriksen's return to the Denmark team stole the show as he scored with his first touch after coming off the bench at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday where Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn netted twice as the hosts won 4-2. Eriksen fired home two minutes after being sent on in the second half to cut the home side's 3-1 halftime lead. It was 288 days since the midfielder had suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch at last year’s European Championship.

Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay, with a penalty, added the Netherlands' other goals after Jannik Vestergaard equalised with Denmark's first in a World Cup warm-up for both countries. Eriksen, 30, also hit the upright later in the game as he wasted no time fitting back into the Denmark side. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022