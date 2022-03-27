Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Saudi GP marshal removed after anti-Hamilton tweet

A Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean's fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One's governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

Tennis-'No War': Russia's Zvonareva sends message at Miami Open

Russian Vera Zvonareva sent a message for peace during her 6-1 6-4 third-round loss to American Danielle Collins at the Miami Open on Saturday, donning a visor with the words "No War" scrawled on the side. The gesture comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 in the largest assault on a European state since 1945 that prompted outrage and broad sanctions from the United States and its allies.

Soccer-Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Swiss

Harry Kane converted a 78th-minute VAR penalty to give England a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in a generally flat Wembley friendly on Saturday, taking the striker alongside Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals and behind only Wayne Rooney (53).

Breel Embolo gave the visitors a deserved lead after 22 minutes, with Luke Shaw equalising just before halftime in a rare England foray. Kane's goal made it 10 wins and three draws against the Swiss since a World Cup qualifying defeat in 1981.

Figure skating-Japan's Uno wins gold in men's single event, French dance duo shine again

Japan's Shoma Uno claimed his first major title when he secured the gold medal in the men's singles event at the world championships on Saturday, making the most of the absence of two of the favourites. Later on Saturday, French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the only Beijing gold medallists present in Montpellier, followed up on their Olympic title by securing their fifth world crown in the ice dance.

Motor racing-F1 drivers assured of maximum security by Saudi authorities

Formula One drivers on Saturday said they would race in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after long talks and reassurances from Saudi government ministers that security was being ramped up to the maximum in the wake of attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday. Drivers met for more than four hours at the Jeddah Corniche circuit at a gathering that stretched into early Saturday morning after Formula One and local organisers had already said the race would go ahead as planned, casting doubt on whether they would actually race.

Figure skating-Valieva returns to competition after Olympics doping saga

Figure skater Kamila Valieva returned to competition on Saturday at an event in Russia, just over a month after a doping scandal tarnished the 15-year-old's performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva, who turns 16 next month, competed in the short programme at the Channel One Cup in Saransk, which clashes with the world championships held in France from which Russians have been banned over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Soccer-Southgate happy to learn lessons from laboured win over Swiss

England manager Gareth Southgate said Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland was a really useful test and gave him and his players the chance to work on new systems and then react when things were not going to plan. England trailed to Breel Embolo's 22nd-minute header and needed good saves by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to prevent further goals, before Luke Shaw equalised and Harry Kane won the match with a late penalty.

Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover

Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defence going at the Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a walkover. Rinderknech was unable to convert his sole break point in the first set and lost the momentum altogether after the tiebreak, as the 10th-ranked Pole won the first four games of the second set of their second-round clash.

Harden, 76ers ready to battle hot Suns

James Harden is fitting in just fine with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are making a concerted push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers will need another strong outing from Harden when they conclude a three-game trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher was ruled out of Sunday's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix after crashing heavily in qualifying and being flown to hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks. The 23-year-old German's Haas team said he would not participate in the season's second race despite being physically unhurt.

