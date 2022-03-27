Left Menu

Always tension when Dhoni is batting: Shreyas after win against CSK in IPL 2022 opener

After thrashing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a six-wicket victory in the season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that there is always a sense of tension when Mahendra Singh Dhoni is batting.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 08:21 IST
Always tension when Dhoni is batting: Shreyas after win against CSK in IPL 2022 opener
MS Dhoni in action (Photo/CSK-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After thrashing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a six-wicket victory in the season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that there is always a sense of tension when Mahendra Singh Dhoni is batting. Ajinkya Rahane's knock of 44 runs put Dhoni's half-century in vain as KKR registered a six-wicket victory over CSK, here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

"There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It was difficult to grip the ball. Enjoying the new franchise. CEO, management, support staff have been outstanding. Just need to carry the momentum. It was spungier than we imagined," said Shreyas in a post-match presentation. "This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too. Really chuffed to see him perform today," he added.

After Rahane's 44-run knock, it was Shreyas who hit the winning boundary and brought KKR home with 9 balls remaining. For CSK, Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century, to provide his team with a respectable total of 131/5 after they faced an early loss of wickets.

CSK will now be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next clash on March 31 while KKR will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022