Left Menu

Kane the 2nd highest-scoring Englishman for his country

PTI | London | Updated: 27-03-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 10:03 IST
Kane the 2nd highest-scoring Englishman for his country
Harry Kane (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men's scoring chart by slotting a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a friendly.

The captain's 49th goal in 69 appearances for his country on Saturday leaves him only four from leveling with the retired Wayne Rooney.

By converting from the spot after Steven Zuber handled, Kane completed a turnaround in a game that kick-started the buildup to the World Cup in November for both teams.

Before the tournament draw on Friday, there's a chance for Kane to rack up more goals when the Ivory Coast visits Wembley Stadium to face the European Championship runner-up.

A crowd of 78,881 in north London saw England get off to a bad start when Breel Embolo headed Switzerland in front in the 22nd minute but Luke Shaw fired England level in first-half stoppage time.

England emerged for the second half has not made any changes but with a change of jerseys. The players' names were removed from their jerseys to back the Alzheimer's Society and raise awareness about dementia to show how people can lose memories — including the names of England stars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022