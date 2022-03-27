Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Saudi GP marshal removed after anti-Hamilton tweet; Spring training roundup: Marcell Ozuna helps Braves top Twins and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Saudi GP marshal removed after anti-Hamilton tweet

A Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean's fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One's governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

Spring training roundup: Marcell Ozuna helps Braves top Twins

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and Tucker Davidson pitched three scoreless innings Saturday as the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Minnesota Twins 8-6 in North Port, Fla. Davidson gave up no hits, no walks and struck out four to lower his spring earned-run average to 3.60 for Atlanta, which improved to 5-1.

Soccer-Southgate hopes Kane will break England goalscoring record in World Cup final

England manager Gareth Southgate said Harry Kane is the favorite to overtake Wayne Rooney as the country's all-time leading scorer and hoped the striker would reach the landmark in the final of this year's World Cup in Qatar. Kane scored a late penalty in England's 2-1 win over Switzerland in a friendly on Saturday as the 28-year-old moved level-second with Bobby Charlton on 49 goals and behind only Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

Tennis-'No War': Russia's Zvonareva sends a message at Miami Open

Russian Vera Zvonareva sent a message for peace during her 6-1 6-4 third-round loss to American Danielle Collins at the Miami Open on Saturday, donning a visor with the words "No War" scrawled on the side. The gesture comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 in the largest assault on a European state since 1945 that prompted outrage and broad sanctions from the United States and its allies.

Soccer-Iraq, UAE face crunch ties in the quest to keep World Cup dream alive

With all four of Asia's automatic berths claimed, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates go into Tuesday's final round of the continent's preliminaries looking to keep alive their prospects of a first World Cup appearance in more than three decades. At stake for both nations is a place in a playoff with Australia, who are guaranteed to finish third in Group B behind qualifiers Japan and Saudi Arabia, with the winners of that clash taking on the fifth-best nation from South America.

Figure skating-Japan's Uno wins gold in men's single event, French dance duo shine again

Japan's Shoma Uno claimed his first major title when he secured the gold medal in the men's singles event at the world championships on Saturday, making the most of the absence of two of the favorites. Later on Saturday, French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the only Beijing gold medallists present in Montpellier, followed up on their Olympic title by securing their fifth world crown in the ice dance.

Figure skating-Valieva returns to competition after Olympics doping saga

Figure skater Kamila Valieva returned to competition on Saturday at an event in Russia, just over a month after a doping scandal tarnished the 15-year-old's performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva, who turns 16 next month, competed in the short program at the Channel One Cup in Saransk, which clashes with the world championships held in France from which Russians have been banned over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover

Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defense going at the Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a walkover. Rinderknech was unable to convert his sole breakpoint in the first set and lost the momentum altogether after the tiebreak, as the 10th-ranked Pole won the first four games of the second set of their second-round clash.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher was ruled out of Sunday's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix after crashing heavily in qualifying and being flown to a hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks. The 23-year-old German Haas team said he would not participate in the season's second race despite being physically unhurt.

Soccer-U.S. must stay focused for Panama World Cup qualifier says, coach

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter is urging his players to stay "at the moment" ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at home to Panama with a shot at reaching the finals on the line. The U.S. battled to a 0-0 draw away to Mexico on Thursday and sit three points behind leaders Canada in the CONCACAF group standings. They are tied with Mexico on 22 points but are above them in second place on goal difference.

