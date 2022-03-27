Left Menu

Mithali Raj becomes oldest Indian cricketer to score half-century in Women's WC

Mithali Raj on Sunday became the oldest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the ICC Women's World Cup.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 27-03-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 11:31 IST
Mithali Raj in action (Photo/BCCI Women-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mithali Raj on Sunday became the oldest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the ICC Women's World Cup. Mithali achieved this feat in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash against South Africa here in Christchurch on Sunday.

Interestingly, the current Women in Blue skipper was also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the Women's World Cup back in 2000 against South Africa. Coming to the match, Mithali, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma shone and scored their respective half-centuries, to propel team India to the total of 274/7, in the first innings of the ongoing clash against South Africa.

India need to defend a total of 275 runs against South Africa, in order to seal the semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup. (ANI)

