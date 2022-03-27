Women's CWC: Defending champions England thrash Bangladesh to seal semis spot

Defending champions England booked their spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals with an easy 100-run triumph over Bangladesh here at Basin Reserve on Sunday. Sophia Dunkley's 67 helped the reigning World Cup champions post 234/6 at Basin Reserve and a brilliant bowling performance by Sophie Ecclestone's spell of 3/15.

Bangladesh made slow progress and kept losing wickets in their chase of 235 against England. All-rounder Lata Mondal top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 and openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter made 23 apiece. Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean took three wickets apiece while Freya Davies took one as Bangladesh were bowled out for 134 runs in 48 overs.

Earlier, a brilliant half-century from Sophia Dunkley helped England recover from a collapse of 96 for four. Salma Khatun's two wickets were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, who combined well to make sure England couldn't gather too much momentum in their innings. England's quest to reach the knockout stages of the tournament actually started poorly, with Danni Wyatt on six runs and Knight also on six runs falling inside the first eight overs and the score only on 26.

Natalie Sciver 40, Amy Jones 31 and Katherine Brunt 24* also made key contributions to help England post 235 for six in the must-win game for the defending champions. Brief score: England 234/6 (Sophia Dunkley 67, Nat Sciver 40; Salma Khatun 2/46) Bangladesh 134/10 (Salma Khatun 30, Sharmin Akhter 23; Sophie Ecclestone 3/15). (ANI)

