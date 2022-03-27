India lose by 3 wickets to SA, crash out of Women's WC

Left Menu

Brief Scores India Women 274 for 7 in 50 overs Smriti Mandhana 71, Mithali Raj 68, Shafali Verma 53 Masabata Klaas 238.South Africa Women 275 for 7 in 50 overs Laura Wolvaardt 80, Mignon du Preez 52 Harmanpreet Kaur 242.

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:21 IST
Opening batter Smriti Mandhana (file image) Image Credit: ANI
India lost by three wickets against South Africa in their must-win final league game to crash out of the Women's World Cup here on Sunday.

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj (68) struck half-centuries and set the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven against South Africa at the Hagley Oval after opting to bat. Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for. South Africa chased down the target in the final ball with Laura Wolvaardt (80), Mignon du Preez (52 not out) and Lara Goodall (49) scoring the bulk of the runs.

India's loss meant West Indies joined Australia, South Africa and England in the semifinals with Mithali Raj's side finishing fifth. Brief Scores: India Women: 274 for 7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 71, Mithali Raj 68, Shafali Verma 53; Masabata Klaas 2/38).

South Africa Women: 275 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 80, Mignon du Preez 52; Harmanpreet Kaur 2/42).

