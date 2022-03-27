Left Menu

Harry Kane becomes England's joint second-highest scorer

Harry Kane on Saturday became England's joint second-highest top scorer in history with 49 international strikes.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:51 IST
England's Harry Kane (Photo: Twitter/Harry Kane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane on Saturday became England's joint second-highest top scorer in history with 49 international strikes. Kane drew level with legendary Bobby Charlton at iconic Wembley with his winning penalty against Switzerland. Luke Shaw also struck for England as the Three Lions came from a goal down to beat Switzerland 2-1.

Now, only Wayne Rooney sits ahead of the striker in the Three Lions all-time rankings. Rooney sits at the top of the list with 53, just four goals ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur ace forward. "All about the performance, World Cup preparations and good to see the young lads get their debuts. Delighted with the win and a goal as well. An honour to join @SirBobby Charlton on 49 goals. Hungry for more," Harry Kane tweeted.

Talking about the match, after a quiet start it was the visitors who saw the best of play in the opening 30 minutes, with Breel Embolo's 22nd-minute header putting the visitors ahead. The Swiss created more opportunities to score, though could not take them and after a strong end to the half Shaw hit a sweet strike to level in the closing stages of the opening period.

And after a second-half in which England largely controlled play, Kane's 78th-minute penalty helped seal victory in the side's first match of 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

