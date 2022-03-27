Left Menu

NZ's Mark Chapman tests COVID positive, George Worker called in as replacement for ODI series against Netherlands

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series at home against the Netherlands after testing COVID-19 positive, ace batter George Worker will replace him in the squad.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:53 IST
NZ's Mark Chapman tests COVID positive, George Worker called in as replacement for ODI series against Netherlands
Mark Chapman (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series at home against the Netherlands after testing COVID-19 positive, ace batter George Worker will replace him in the squad. New Zealand will begin the ODI series against the Netherlands in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, while the second and third matches, on April 2 and 4, will be played in Hamilton.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the T20I team against the Netherlands, tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test in Auckland, a day following the team's arrival for the first ODI in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed the news and said that the rest of the team are unaffected. "It's really unfortunate for Mark and we're all really feeling for him at this time. He did the right thing by following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did," said coach Gary Stead.

Meanwhile batter George Worker, who last played an ODI in 2018 for New Zealand, will join the squad ahead of training on Monday. "It's an exciting time for George to be back with the Black Caps and he thoroughly deserves his call up following his strong form in the Ford Trophy," Stead said.

The T20I match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain in Napier last Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022