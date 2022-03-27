Left Menu

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss opt to field against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:18 IST
Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

At the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said: "We're going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss (and then he goes on to name his XI). I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket we have played enough here and we'll be fine." Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said: "We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge. Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, and Basil Thampi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

